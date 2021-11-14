Taylor Swift teases new music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ directed by Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has announced the premiere of a new music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, which has been co-written and directed by actress Blake Lively.

Swift shared a short clip on Twitter, writing in the caption: “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET. I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

The clip shows a hand clawing at a white, wedding-style cake that is bright red on the inside. ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ includes typical cutthroat lyrics from Swift about an ex-lover (“And the girl in your bed has a fine pedigree / And I’ll bet your friends tell you she’s better than me”), plus harmonies from country musician Chris Stapleton. It’s a ‘From the Vault’ track which Swift wrote in 2012 during the sessions for her album ‘Red’, but never recorded.

SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell. https://t.co/Gm4xT1vuNk pic.twitter.com/2Qh7KEVUpD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2021

Advertisement

This announcement comes just days after the release of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)‘, which is the latest in the pop star’s series of re-recorded albums. Following its release, she made Spotify history, racking up the biggest ever number of first day streams by a female artist.

Reviewing the record, NME wrote: “‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ largely follows in the footsteps of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, celebrating the music of Swift’s past without making any major changes. It’s not an exercise of rethinking and tweaking old songs, but to take back ownership of her own music.”

Swift also recently premiered a new short film that accompanies the 10-minute version of the album’s track ‘All Too Well’, starring Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink and Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien. She performed the extended version of the fan-favourite track during the November 13 episode of Saturday Night Live as the short film played on a screen behind her.

Lively is known for her roles in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Green Lantern, as well as for portraying Serena van der Woodsen in the TV series Gossip Girl. She was injured on the set of her last film The Rhythm Section, with production temporarily suspended at the time. Earlier this year, it was announced that Lively would star in Lady Killer as the lead character, Josie Schuller.