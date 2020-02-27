Taylor Swift is unrecognisable in brilliant new video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift has debuted her video for ‘The Man’, and it sees her donning a tonne of prosthetics to play the part of a sleazy businessman.

Swift is unrecognisable in the clip as she gender-swaps to transform into the titular ‘Man’, who is presented as an egotistical business boss.

Cleverly skewering the concept of male fragility, the clip sees Swift’s ‘Man’ throwing a hilarious tantrum after losing a tennis match at a women’s charity tournament.

As the clip comes to an end, Swift also turns outdated gender expectations on their head as she plays a film director who tells her own character to be “sexier and more likeable”.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Swift wrote: “Man down. After a massive mantrum.”

It comes after Swift previously shared a special acoustic performance of ‘The Man’, which was recorded live in Paris.

The performance was recorded during her ‘City of Lover’ gig at the French capital’s L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in September 2019.

Earlier this month, Swift won Best Solo Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London.

Accepting the award, she said: “I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you.”

“I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music… But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this.”

She will return to the UK this summer for a headline slot at Glastonbury and a huge show in London’s Hyde Park.