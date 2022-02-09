Taylor Swift to feature on new Record Store Day charity compilation

Taylor Swift is set to feature on a new Record Store Day charity compilation titled ‘Portraits Of Her’.

Launched back in 2008, RSD will return for its 15th anniversary event on April 23 after hosting two vinyl ‘drop’ dates in 2021.

“For RSD 2022, we’re teaming up again with our friends at Vans for a compilation album,” organisers said of ‘Portraits Of Her’ in a statement, “and this one benefits WE ARE MOVING THE NEEDLE, an organization that supports female recording professionals, including audio engineers and producers.”

In addition to Swift, the 16-track album will also feature Girl in Red, Julien Baker, Banks, Princess Nokia, Leyla Blue, Boyish, Bully, Alice Longyu Gao, Laura Jane Grace, Asiahn, Girl Ultra, K. Flay, Mariah The Scientist, Julia Michaels and Joy Oladokun.

Whether Swift’s contribution will be a new track or not has yet to be confirmed.

Featuring cover art by Sofia Enriquez, limited numbers of ‘Portraits Of Her’ will be available in participating record stores on Record Store Day (April 23).

The news comes after Swift was announced last month as the first-ever global ambassador of Record Store Day.

“I’m very proud to be this year’s Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me,” Swift said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

“Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.”

Swift went on to acknowledge the “rough few years” that independent record shops have faced in recent years as a result of the COVID pandemic, adding: “We need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual.

“It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.”

