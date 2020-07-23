Taylor Swift to release surprise eighth album ‘Folklore’ tonight

Taylor Swift has announced she will release a new album tonight (July 24), featuring collaborations with the likes of Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.
The record, her first since 2019’s ‘Lover’, will be released tonight (23 July) at midnight EST in the US and 5am in the UK.
Posting on Instagram, Swift said the new record was an opportunity for her to pour out “all of my whims, dreams, fears.”
The release comes after coronavirus forced the singer to cancel all of her touring commitments – including a huge headline slot at Glastonbury.
“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” she wrote.
Swift went on to explain that the record will feature an array of star-studded guests, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Dessner has since confirmed that his brother Bryce and bandmate Bryan Devendorf also feature on it.
Swift added: “Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much.”
The record was engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, and mixed by Serban Ghenea and Low.
The singer also shared the tracklisting, which you can see in full below, and confirmed that the music video for album track ‘Cardigan’ will debut tonight.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
The music video for “cardigan” will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you’s to my brilliant, bad ass video team – cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe ‘Oz’ Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂
The release comes less than a year after Swift released her seventh album ‘Lover’, which NME described as “frequently dazzling”.
She also appeared in person at February’s NME Awards, where she picked up the award for Best Solo Act In The World.
More recently, Swift spoke out about the US census, saying it erases transgender and non-binary people.
Swift backed the campaign to dismantle statues to racist figures, the Black Lives Matter movement and more. In June, she announced she would be giving her employees Juneteenth off “from now on” and pledged to “never let privilege lie dormant”.