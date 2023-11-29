Taylor Swift turned down offer to perform at King Charles’ Coronation, new book claims

Taylor Swift had allegedly turned down an invitation to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert back in May.

The claims of the pop star turning down the offer come from royal expert Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. Scobie did not specify any reason as to why the ‘London Boy’ singer had declined the invitation but she did have a show as part of her ‘Eras’ tour the same day as the coronation concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

King Charles was crowned as the new monarch on May 6, 2023 which was the day after he took over the title from the late Queen Elizabeth II who died last year. Artists such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls all turned down the invitation to perform

In his book, Scobie noted that while these refusals “may seem frivolous”, they are also a sign of “something deeper at work”.

He also suggested that the lack of artists wanting to perform at the coronation might be an indicator that Charles is not as popular as his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, citing the star-studded line-up at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“Charles just doesn’t have the requisite gravitas, which is understandable, given he’s spent a majority of his life in the wake of the grand-class cruise ship of his mother’s reputation,” he wrote (per The Independent). “In fact, positive opinion of the royal family in the United Kingdom dropped from 68 per cent to 54 per cent within four months of the Queen’s death.

“In our era of celebrity obsession and pop culture icons, if Elton and Harry Styles can’t be bothered, why should we be?”

Allegedly, the new monarch was reportedly “very keen” to have Adele and Sheeran performing at his coronation but they either declined or didn’t respond to the offer.

According to sources close to the project (via OK!), the King asked the team behind the event to reach out to the two superstar musicians to try and have them involved.

Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were the artists who ended up performing at the coronation concert as well as Andrea Bocelli, Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and classical-soul composer and producer Alexis Ffrench.

In other news, Swift recently shared a statement on social media thanking her fans and touring crew after wrapping up her final ‘Eras’ tour concert of 2023.

“Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds,” Taylor Swift wrote in a X/Twitter post.

She continued: “I’m so grateful to my touring family, my band, crew and dancers for everything they put into this show all year. To the people who came to see it, you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me. Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024.”