Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Taylor Swift has triumphed to win Best Solo Act In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The international pop star beat fellow nominees Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck.

Robyn presented the award to Swift, who said: “I am honoured and I am very excited about this. I want to say hello and thank you to all of the artists that are here tonight, I am such a fan of all of you. I am inspired by all of you.”

“I want to say thank you so much to anyone who writes about music, who blogs about music, who tweets about music, who cares about music… But most of all, I want to say thank you to the fans because they are the only reason that I get to do this,” she said. Read her full acceptance speech here.

The night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud and AJ Tracey. The 1975 will close the show with a headline performance.

