Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ breaks two Spotify records

Spotify has revealed that Taylor Swift has broken two new records on the streaming platform.

The singer released her re-recording of ‘1989’ on Friday (October 27), the fourth album in a series of re-recordings. It follows an ongoing dispute between the superstar and Scooter Braun, former owner of her previous label Big Machine Records – read here for a refresher of the situation.

Since ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ was released, Spotify has said that Swift broke two new records. In a tweet, they said: “She’s done it again.”

“Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far.” Swift previously held the record for most-streamed album in a day, thanks to 2022 album ‘Midnights‘.

She’s done it again 🩵On October 27th, Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor's Version) became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far. pic.twitter.com/cLFizApdIo — Spotify (@Spotify) October 28, 2023

The re-recording, which features five new songs from the artist, was hailed by NME as “undeniably fascinating” in a five-star review: “As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive. By journeying into the past, it’s a reminder that the future of Taylor Swift may hold so much more that will continue to surprise us.”

In recent news, it was reported that Swift has officially become a billionaire. Thanks to her re-recordings and her ‘Eras‘ tour, which is set to become the most lucrative tour in history, the singer is now reportedly worth $1.1bn (£907m).

Swift also sparked rumours of appearing in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie, after being spotted with the film’s director, Shawn Levy. It’s alleged that she may star as musical mutant Dazzler. The director previously said of the rumours: “They sure are loud,” Levy said of the rumours. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”