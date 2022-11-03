Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ meets ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ in Girl Talk remix

Girl Talk has remixed Taylor Swift’s latest single ‘Anti-Hero’ with Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ – check it out below.

The song arrived as part of Swift’s ‘Midnights’ album which was released on Friday October 21 and was soon followed by a deluxe edition featuring seven more tracks.

The album, which has become the fastest-selling record of 2022, is Swift’s 10th studio album, following her 2020 lockdown albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’.

The album’s lead single, ‘Anti-Hero’ saw Swift explain that it sees her delve the deepest she ever has into her “insecurities”.

“[It’s] one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” Swift said in a video posted on her Instagram. “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

Swift continued: “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life is unmanageably sized.”

You can listen to the Girl Talk remix here:

Swift followed the ‘Anti-Hero’ video with a clip for ‘Bejeweled’, where she stars as Cinderella alongside Laura Dern and the Haim sisters.

Every single track on ‘Midnights’ will be given the “music movie” treatment, as Swift announced last week, with other stars in them including actors Laith Ashley, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, John Early and Mike Birbiglia.

Swift also recently confirmed that a UK tour in support of ‘Midnights’ will be announced soon; fans who pre-ordered the album will be able to access an exclusive pre-sale for tickets. She teased a tour again on Monday (October 24), saying during her interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it. I really miss it.”

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea noted that it’s a “shimmering return to pure pop” that “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.