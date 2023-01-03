Taylor Swift’s cat is reportedly worth £80million

Per Yahoo! , the cat made a cameo appearance in the official video for Swift’s ‘1989’ single ‘Blank Space’ (2014) and starred in an AT&T advert alongside her world famous owner.

“The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.”

“With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing,” the website notes.

Olivia Benson is named after the Law & Order: SVU character portrayed by Mariska Hargitay.

The Number One spot on the Pet Rich List is occupied by a German shepherd called Gunther VI, who’s owned by the Gunther Corporation and is worth $500million (£415million). Number Two, meanwhile, is held by Nala Cat – a feline with more than 4million followers on Instagram, who is reportedly worth $100million (£83million).

Behind Swift’s cat are Oprah Winfrey’s dogs – Sadie, Sunny, Lauren, Layla and Luke – who are worth an estimated $30million (£25million) collectively. Check out the full breakdown here.

The site compiled the list by “analysing the Instagrams of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagement rates”, per an official post.

“We also wanted to see just how much these animals could make for their loving owners,” it added. “Using Instagram data we estimated how much each of these pets could make per Instagram post to discover who among them were the highest earners, and how much the most influential cats could pull in per post.”