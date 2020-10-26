Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ becomes first million-selling album of 2020

It follows ‘Lover’, Swift’s seventh album from 2019, picking up the accolade of the only album of last year to sell a million copies.

In a four-star review of the album, NME described ‘Folklore’ as an “extraordinary indie-folk makeover,” writing: “Folklore’ feels fresh, forward-thinking and, most of all, honest. The glossy production she’s lent on for the past half-decade is cast aside for simpler, softer melodies and wistful instrumentation.

“It’s the sound of an artist who’s bored of calculated releases and wanted to try something different. Swift disappeared into the metaphorical woods while writing ‘Folklore’, and she’s emerged stronger than ever.”

Since the release of ‘Folklore’, which features Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and production from The National‘s Aaron Dessner, Swift has been breaking a number of chart records.

As of last month, she now holds the title for most cumulative weeks spent at Number One for a female artist on the Billboard 200.

Whitney Houston previously held the record, raising the bar back in 1987 with her second studio album, ‘Whitney’. Swift is preceded by The Beatles (132 weeks), Elvis Presley (67), Garth Brooks (52) and Michael Jackson (51), as male artists hold the highest number of non-consecutive weeks atop the charts.