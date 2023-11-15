Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ sees streaming boost after changing lyric to shout out Travis Kelce

Streaming numbers for Taylor Swift‘s ‘Karma’ reportedly got a boost earlier this week after the pop singer changed a lyric during a concert in Argentina to shout out her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

This past weekend (November 11), while performing in Argentina, Swift changed a lyric from ‘Karma’ to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me“, which instantly received loud cheers from concert attendees and Kelce himself, who had flown in for the concert.

The lyric change – and Swift’s running offstage to kiss Kelce at the end of the show – has seemingly confirmed weeks-long rumours that the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been dating.

Following Swift’s ‘Karma’ lyric change, the original song has enjoyed a boost in performance on streaming services, according to a report from Rolling Stone, with data provided by Luminate.

According to Rolling Stone‘s report, ‘Karma’ on streaming platforms jumped up nearly 22 per cent on Monday (November 12) — up to over 993,000 from about 817,000 the day prior.

‘Karma’ has also received a boost in sales, jumping from 157 to 783 units or 117 per cent, per Luminate’s data. While not a massive jump, the resurgence of ‘Karma’ has now put the track back on the iTunes sales chart at the 11th position.

On Friday (November 10), it was also announced the singer is now the recipient of six new Grammy nominations. The ceremony, which will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, may see the pop star make history.

With 52 career nominations and 12 wins, her 2022 LP ‘Midnights’ ties her with icon Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in the Album of the Year category. If she won, Swift would become the first to win that category four times.