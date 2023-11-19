Taylor Swift’s music temporarily banned in Philadelphia ahead of Travis Kelce game

A radio station in Philadelphia has temporarily banned Taylor Swift’s music until after the visit of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL on Monday (November 20), and the local station Q102 has said that no songs by Swift, who is in a relationship with Kelce, will be played until at least Tuesday.

“Q102 is punting Taylor Swift from the radio station for the entire weekend because while Q102 loves Taylor Swift, we can’t get enough of her, this weekend it’s really important we show our support for the Birds,” said Nugget, one of the station’s hosts, to CBS News Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Swift publicly acknowledged her relationship with Kelce at her gig in Buenos Aires last Saturday (November 11), giving him a shout-out by changing a lyric in her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Karma’. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang.

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason, meanwhile, have teamed up for a festive cover of The Pogues’ classic hit ‘Fairytale Of New York’.

Swift’s Eras Tour landed in Brazil this week, but it has been touched by tragedy after a fan died before the show on Friday (November 17).

The fan has been named as Ana Clara Benevides Machado, 23. She was attended to by paramedics at the concert venue, before being taken to hospital, where she passed away an hour later. It has been reported by Brazilian newspaper Fohla de S Paulo that she collapsed at the show and had a cardiac arrest.

Swift wrote on Instagram of being “devastated” by the news, adding: “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show.”

Advertisement

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

Swift went on to postpone the second of three Rio de Janeiro shows yesterday (November 18), due to the extreme heat. Temperatures in the Brazilian city have broken records this week, with a daytime peak of 39.1C recorded on Friday.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first,” she wrote.

Swift’s arrival in Brazil had been met with excitement earlier in the week, with the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue being lit up with images from her career to welcome her.

Swift’s new album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, held off The Beatles from the top of the UK Albums Chart this week, holding the top spot ahead of the Liverpool band’s ‘Blue’ and ‘Red’ re-issues, which came in at Number Two and Three respectively.