Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ breaks record for most-streamed album in a day on Spotify

Taylor Swift has broken Spotify‘s record for the most-streamed album in a single day with ‘Midnights‘.

The pop star’s 10th album, which was released at midnight yesterday (October 21), has smashed the record as Spotify users reported a huge spike in outages.

Swift has thanked her fans for “doing something mind blowing”.

Advertisement

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened?!” she said.

How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?! https://t.co/7kDKDrBwiD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

Swift has described the record as the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea praised Swift’s “shimmering return to pure pop” on a record that “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.

The news comes as it emerged that Swift teased lyrics from ‘Midnights’ earlier this year during her 2022 New York University commencement speech.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter has released the music video for lead single ‘Anti-Hero’, which brings Swift’s thoughts about her life being “unmanageably sized” to life.

In other related news, fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’, and just hours after she released ‘Midnights’ Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks.