Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ considered “new recording” and eligible for Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ will be eligible for Grammy nomination after being considered a “new recording”.

The second album in Swift’s high-profile re-recording series, where she is sharing new versions of her catalogue albums in order to regain copyright, came out last November.

Though it is a re-recorded version of an existing album (‘Red’ came out in 2012), the Recording Academy has considered it a “new recording,” Billboard confirm.

This is despite the Grammy rules stating that “updated, revised or expanded versions of previously submitted albums will not be eligible”.

The same decision did not have to be made for her first re-recorded album – ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ – because ‘Fearless’ was not submitted for Grammy nominations upon its original release in 2008.

Upon its release late last year, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ scored Swift her eighth consecutive UK Number One album.

It debuted on top of the UK album chart yesterday (November 19) shifting 72,000 chart sales. With 57,000 physical and digital sales, this made it is the fastest-selling (physical and downloads) female solo artist album of 2021, overtaking Lana Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’.

In a four-star review of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea said: “Like on the re-recorded ‘Fearless’, Swift has delved into her vault of unreleased songs by pulling out 10 new tunes and Swiftie deep cuts written during the ‘Red’ era for the expanded new version.

“For fans, it’s a treasure trove; a chance to appreciate a further insight into Swift’s musical world in the early 2010s.”

Swift last won Album Of The Year in 2021 for her first lockdown album ‘folklore’. The singer beat off competition from Haim, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Post Malone and more to pick up the award at the March ceremony in Los Angeles.

In picking up the award, Swift became the first woman to win the Album Of The Year gong three times.