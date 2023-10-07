Taylor Swift’s ‘The Era’s Tour’ film breaks new box office record

Taylor Swift’s upcoming new ‘Eras’ tour film has broken more box office records this week.

The upcoming film will play at ODEON and Vue cinemas across the UK and Europe starting October 13, the same day it is released in US cinemas via AMC. The concert film is expected to be available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

It’s now been revealed that the film has has already surpassed $100m (£82m) globally in advance ticket sales, with more than a week to go before it hits cinema screens across the world.

According to the film’s official distributor, AMC Theatres, this total reflects all showtimes, locations and circuits that will be showing the movie, not just AMC (via The Independent). On its first day of pre-sales, the film made in $26m (£20.6m) in ticket revenue.

Following huge demand across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post.

She added: “’The Eras Tour’ has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

Tickets are on sale now for screenings outside of the US. You can find ticket information here. For those in the UK, details on screenings at Vue cinemas can be found here.

The pop star will bring the tour to the UK for a string of dates from June next year, where she’ll perform in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London, before taking the show across Europe.