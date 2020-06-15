Teddie releases bubbly debut single ‘call me’

Newcastle artist teddie has released her debut single, ‘call me.’

The track, released today (June 15), is lifted from her forthcoming EP. It is due out later this year.

Listen to ‘call me’ below:

teddie – real name Teleah Riordan – is best known for her work as a live saxophonist for imbi (fka imbi the girl). She began writing music for her solo project earlier this year. She was assisted by Campbell Burns, the lead singer and guitarist in Newcastle indie-pop band Vacations.

‘call me’ was born in the duo’s first writing session together, and has been fine-tuned across months of the pair working in isolation.

In a press statement, Riordan said that the release might even surprise those in her immediate circle.

“I don’t think anyone’s expecting this from me, but this has been a little dream I’ve had for a really long time,” she said.

The song also features the work of Newcastle hip-hop duo Craterface. The duo perform a guest verse, and also serve as the song’s co-producers alongside Burns.

Per the press release, teddie is waiting out the period of inactivity for live music within Australia. Instead, she will focus on working with Burns to produce her debut EP. A late 2020 release is projected.