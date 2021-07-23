Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers yell their hearts out on fiery new single ‘AHHHH!’

Canberran alt-rock outfit Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared their first release for 2021, the new single ‘AHHHH!’.

Released today (July 23) after its premiere last night on triple j’s Home & Hosed program, the track stands out with vicious, duelling lead guitars, melding ’90s-influenced grunge flavours with the blistering incandescence of their riot grrrl spirit.

“‘AHHHH!’ is loosely about navigating a relationship with someone you have known for a long time but their character changes,” frontwoman Anna Ryan said in a press release. “You find yourself making excuses for them and forgiving them when the answer is clear that sometimes you just need to ditch and move the heck on!”

In addition to being their first studio offering since February 2020, when they dropped the standalone single ‘Desk Chair’, ‘AHHHH!’ marks Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ debut on Domestic La La – the UNIFIED-backed record label spearheaded by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell (whom the band also credit as their newfound mentor).

Fans will have a chance to see ‘AHHHH!’ performed live when Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers support new labelmates Dear Seattle on the Sydney group’s forthcoming ‘In My Head’ tour.

Initially scheduled to take place throughout July before a surge in local COVID-19 cases prompted its postponement, the four-date run will now kick off in Sydney on Saturday August 28. It will then roll through Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne in the first two weeks of September.

Tickets for all four shows are on sale now from Dear Seattle’s website.