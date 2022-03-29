Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers share biting new single ‘Girl Sports’

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared a ferocious new single titled ‘Girl Sports’, announcing with it a five-track EP and weighty national tour.

It’s a notedly darker cut for the Canberra-native quartet, trading their typically buoyant and bustling grunge-pop for gloomier and more grisly guitar runs, snappy, cymbal-heavy drums and cutthroat lead vocals (flourished by the backing vocal chants of, “Fuck off!”).

In a press release, singer Anna Ryan described ‘Girl Sports’ as “a big middle finger to all the men that have treated us like we’re less than in the music industry”, and said that she and her bandmates minted it “to call out the losers that think it’s okay to catcall women literally every day”.

The song’s concept stems from bassist Jaida Stephenson, who, after knocking her teeth out in a skating accident, was told by a male dentist that she should “stick to girl sports”. In her statement, Ryan continued: “It’s like a big ‘GROW UP and treat women better’ [because] we’re just so sick and tired of it. We want everyone that has ever felt like this to have something they can belt out their frustration to.”

Have a listen to ‘Girl Sports’ below:

Expounding on the track’s incendiary themes, Ryan continued: “Despite the fact that we yell ‘fuck off’ a lot in ‘Girl Sports’, it’s not that we hate every man ever. It’s shit that this stuff happens to us, but we know where we stand and won’t let it get to us.

“It’s also a broader educational moment because it’s not only men that have said, ‘You’re pretty good for a girl band’ to me. I’ve had so many girls come up to me and say that or, ‘I love this whole girl band thing you’ve got going on.’ I’d like to think this EP can show anyone, ‘Hey, if you’ve maybe ever said this or thought this, then we can all change together.’”

The EP, titled ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’, will be out on May 13 via Domestic La La, and will also feature previous singles ‘AHHHH!’ and ‘Miss Your Birthday’. The band have labelled it their debut EP, though it’s technically their second – they released a four-tracker titled ‘Creepshow’ in 2017, but retroactively scrapped it last year.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’ below:

1. AHHHH!

2. Up To Summit

3. Miss Your Birthday

4. Girl Sports

5. Bull Dragon

Shortly after releasing it, Teen Jesus will take ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’ on the road. They have 11 headline shows on the itinerary, kicking off in Scarborough, WA on Friday August 12. They’ll head to Fremantle next, before starting their east coast run in Brisbane on Friday August 19. From there, the band will hit stages on the Gold Coast and in Wollongong, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart.

Tucked in among the run is an appearance at the River Sounds festival in Bellingen, where they’ll play on Sunday August 21. You can learn more about that via the festival’s website, while tickets to all of Teen Jesus’ headline shows are on sale now from their own.

Fans in Newcastle will be able to hear ‘Girl Sports’ live tonight (March 30), with Teen Jesus billed to support Alex Lahey at The Cambridge Hotel. They’ll also play a headline show in Canberra this Saturday (April 2), and open for Dune Rats in Melbourne next Sunday (April 10). The following Thursday (April 14), too, they’ll play a headliner in Sydney.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Friday 12 – Scarborough, Indian Ocean Hotel

Saturday 13 – Fremantle, Mojos

Friday 19 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Saturday 20 – Gold Coast, Burleigh Bazaar

Sunday 21 – Bellingen, River Sounds

Thursday 25 – Wollongong, Unibar

Friday 26 – Sydney, Crowbar

SEPTEMBER

Friday 2 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 3 – Adelaide, Jive

Saturday 10 – Hobart, Unibar