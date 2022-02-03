Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers share video for ‘Miss Your Birthday’, update Australian tour

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have shared a new video for their latest single, ‘Miss Your Birthday’, alongside an update to their forthcoming national tour in support of it.

Directed by Kyle Caulfield (who also helmed the video for last year’s ‘AHHHH!’) and produced by Three Nights, the clip takes Teen Jesus back to their high school days, as frontwoman Anna Ryan celebrates her birthday alone while bandmates Scarlett McKahey, Neve van Boxsel and Jaida Stephenson are stuck in detention.

The mischievous trio quickly spur the ire of the teacher on duty (played by Slowly Slowly frontman Ben Stewart), turning the afternoon into their own impromptu dance party. It’s interspersed with shots of the band performing together, echoing classic AC/DC clips with their raw performance and private school uniforms.

In a press release, McKahey called the video “a big bowl full of all our favourite things”, saying: “The bright colours with the lil punk schoolgirl skirts are the two sides of Teen Jesus, so it’s amazing to see them on screen for the first time!”

She noted that Caulfield “aimed to keep the story fairly loose but very visually encapsulating”, and said the clip effectively served as the band’s “first real music video”. Take a look at it below:

Co-written with Alex Lahey and produced by Violent Soho’s James Tidswell, ‘Miss Your Birthday’ was initially released last November. Upon its release, McKahey said the single was written during the first leg of last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, when she was separated from her bandmates in Melbourne and feeling “really homesick”.

“We wanted to write something relatable,” she explained, “referencing share house couches and dirty bathrooms. It’s about the internal battle of wanting to be back at your Mum’s cosy house without abandoning your new ‘grown up’ life. Sometimes going home is the only option!”

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers were initially due to begin a four-date tour in support of the single tonight (February 3), with a hometown show booked for Canberra’s UC Hub. However due to the ongoing complications with COVID-19 restrictions, tonight’s show has now been postponed until Saturday April 2.

Fans in Sydney should also note that this Saturday’s (February 5) show has been knocked back until Thursday April 14, and will now take place at Mary’s Underground instead of the Lansdowne Hotel (which announced it would soon stop hosting live music yesterday).

Their Melbourne show – still on track to take place on February 19 – has also been upgraded from the Northcote Social Club to the Corner Hotel, adding space for an additional 150 punters. The only show remaining unchanged is Brisbane’s, which is now slated to kick the run off on Friday February 18 at the Black Bear Lodge.

Tickets for the first three shows are on sale now via Moshtix, with Melbourne’s available from Oztix.

Sandwiched in-between the tour will be an appearance at this year’s UNIFY Gathering, with the likes of The Amity Affliction, WAAX, Ocean Grove and Teenage Joans also on the bill.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ updated Australian tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 18 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Canberra, UC Hub

Thursday 14 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground