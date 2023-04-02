Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers tease debut album with belting single ‘Lights Out’

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared a ripping new single titled ‘Lights Out’, which they’ve confirmed is the first preview of their forthcoming debut album.

In a press release, the band described ‘Lights Out’ as “a celebration of realising you’re hot and can empower yourself”, continuing the themes of radical confidence and self-empowerment explored on their 2022 EP ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’.

The band continued in their statement: “The years between the ages of 18 and 22 are some of the most developmental years of a person’s life, and ‘Lights Out’ describes these years. It’s all about claiming your sexuality, confidence and not caring about what the drunk strangers in a Canberra nightclub will think of you.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Lights Out’ – filmed by the band themselves (with additional footage from Tim Lambert) and cobbled together by drummer Neve Van Boxsel – below:

On their conceptual vision for the above video, the band said: “To create the video for ‘Lights Out’ we brought a camcorder to capture [behind-the-scenes] shots throughout tour and individually recorded ourselves on Photo Booth singing along to the song. This was one of the first songs we wrote all together so we really wanted to create a fun music video that not only captured all of us together but one that we created entirely ourselves.”

Teen Jesus are yet to formally announce their debut album, but this week’s press release confirms that it’s set to arrive sometime before the year’s end. In addition to being the LP’s lead single, ‘Lights Out’ comes as the band’s first new material to follow ‘Pretty Good For A Girl Band’, which they dropped last May via Domestic La La. That EP featured the singles ‘AHHHH!’, ‘Miss Your Birthday’ and ‘Girl Sports’.

Meanwhile, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers will perform at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival, which is set to kick off in Adelaide on Friday April 21 (with dates in Maitland, Canberra, Bendigo, the Sunshine Coast and Bunbury to follow). There, they’ll share the stage with acts like Alt-J, Denzel Curry, Skepta, Eliza Rose, Fatboy Slim, Omar Apollo and Slayyyter.