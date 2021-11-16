Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers yearn for home on energised new single ‘Miss Your Birthday’

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have shared a punchy new single titled ‘Miss Your Birthday’, co-written with Alex Lahey and produced by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell.

The track roars to life with Teen Jesus’ sprightly brand of grunge-tinted pop-punk, fusing rough and rugged riffs with ultra-bright melodies and a soaring hook. On the first bridge, frontwoman Anna Ryan sings: “I feel myself complaining all the time / I think I’ve gotta leave to keep you mine / Get back in the car, roll up the miles / Not gonna be gone forever / Doing us a favour.”

Have a listen to ‘Miss Your Birthday’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, guitarist Scarlett McKahey explained that ‘Miss Your Birthday’ was written during the initial stint of last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns, separated from her bandmates in Melbourne and feeling “really homesick”.

Noting the collaboration with Lahey (which she described as “an absolute dream”), McKahey continued: “We wanted to write something relatable, referencing share house couches and dirty bathrooms. It’s about the internal battle of wanting to be back at your Mum’s cosy house without abandoning your new ‘grown up’ life. Sometimes going home is the only option!”

The new song comes as Teen Jesus’ second for 2021, following the standalone single ‘AHHHH!’ back in July. Alongside its release this morning (November 17), the band announced a short string of launch shows for ‘Miss Your Birthday’, set to kick off on Thursday February 3 in their hometown of Canberra.

They’ll head up to Sydney that same weekend – on Saturday February 5, to be exact – before hitting the stage in Brisbane on February 18, then heading down to Melbourne to wrap things up the following night. Tickets for the first three shows are on sale now via Moshtix, with Melbourne’s available from OzTix.

Advertisement

The band are also locked in to support Dear Seattle on the Sydney group’s upcoming ‘In My Head’ tour. Initially booked to go down back in July, the run was postponed due to the most recent surge in local COVID-19 cases. New dates for the run are yet to be unveiled.

In the meantime, Teen Jesus will also perform at this year’s NYE On The Hill festival – appearing alongside the likes of Hockey Dad, The Chats, Baker Boy and Alice Ivy – as well as next year’s UNIFY Gathering, where they’ll bump shoulders with acts like The Amity Affliction, WAAX, Ocean Grove and Teenage Joans.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ ‘Miss Your Birthday’ tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Thursday 3 – Canberra, UC Hub

Saturday 5 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Friday 18 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 19 – Melbourne, Northcote Social Club