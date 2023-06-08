Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers announce debut album ‘I Love You’ with new single ‘Never Saw It Coming’

Canberra grunge band Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have announced their debut album, ‘I Love You’.

Today (June 8), the band took to social media to announce the album, confirming that it is scheduled for release on September 8 via Domestic La La. “We have put blood, sweat and literal tearz into this album and we are so fkn excited for you all to hear it,” the band wrote on Instagram.

Pre-orders for ‘I Love You’ open tomorrow (June 9) at 9am local time via Domestic La La.

Apart from announcing the album, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have also released a vulnerable new single, ‘Never Saw It Coming’, which comes with its own music video.

An acoustic cut, ‘Never Saw It Coming’ was written and performed by drummer Neve van Boxsel. The emotional track sees Boxsel sing about getting through tough times with her best friends by her side.

“‘Never Saw It Coming’ took me over a year to finish writing. It’s about a very difficult topic that unfortunately is not just my story but many others. It’s one of the first songs I brought to the band and the first song I’ve ever sung lead on so having Anna, Jaida and Scarlett support me so much with such a personal song made something that was really difficult, a lot easier,” Boxsel said via a press statement.

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers have also shared the cover art and track list for ‘I Love You’, confirming that previously released singles ‘AHHHH!’ and ‘Lights Out’ will be included on their debut album.

Check out the album art and track list for Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers’ ‘I Love You’ below.

‘I Used To Be Fun’ ‘Treat Me Better’ ‘Backseat Driver’ ‘I Love You’ ‘Your House My House’ ‘Salt (ft. The Grogans)’ ‘I Don’t Want It’ ‘Cayenne Pepper’ ‘AHHHH!’ ‘Lights Out’ ‘Toe Bone’ ‘Never Saw It Coming’ ‘Kissy Kissy’

Earlier this week, the band also announced that they are set to provide support for Foo Fighters’ Naarm/Melbourne concert alongside UK band Hot Milk when Dave Grohl and co. take on the AAMI Park on December 4 as part of their ongoing world tour.