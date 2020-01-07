Teenage Bottlerocket announce Australia tour dates for 2020

Teenage Bottlerocket will be making their return to Australia for a short run of tour dates in May.

The Wyoming punk veterans – who mark their 20th anniversary as a band this year – will kick off the tour on May 1 at Crowbar Brisbane in Fortitude Valley and conclude with a headlining set at Friends N’ All Fest at Civic Hotel in Inglewood, Perth.

Teenage Bottlerocket will be supported by Chicago band The Eradicator and Brissy punks Flangipianis for all dates save Friends N’ All Fest. There, they’ll be joined by Gyroscope – who are also headlining – Xiii and more. Times Up, The Critics and Suburban and Coke will stage reunions at the festival.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 10 at 9am – except those for Friends N’ All Fest, which are already available for purchase. Find all tour dates and ticketing links below.

Teenage Bottlerocket released their eighth studio album, ‘Stay Rad!’, last March. It was their first recording without drummer Brandon Carlisle, who died in 2015.

Teenage Bottlerocket’s Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Fortitude Valley, QLD, Crowbar Brisbane (May 1)

Southport, QLD, Vinnies Dive (2)

Islington, NSW, The Hamilton Station Hotel (3)

Leichhardt, NSW, Crowbar Sydney (5)

Collingwood, VIC, Bendigo Hotel (7)

Inglewood, WA, Friends N’ All Fest 2020 (9)