Teenage Dads cover The Buggles’ ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ for ‘Like a Version’, announce new EP

Teenage Dads have covered ’80s one-hit wonders The Buggles for triple j’s Like a Version, as well as officially announcing their fourth EP, ‘Midnight Driving’.

The cover aired on triple j this morning (February 3), marking the Melbourne indie band’s debut on the segment. During their on-air interview with hosts Bryce Mills and Concetta Caristo, the band revealed that the idea to cover the song was suggested by Lime Cordiale‘s Oli Leimbach. Upon finding that it had never been performed on Like a Version before, the band saw potential in putting their own spin on the track.

“There’s a really cool charm about it, and that was one thing we thought about a lot – not trying to affect that,” said frontman Jordan Finlay during the band’s post-performance interview. “We like the piano line, and the guitar parts as well, and obviously the backing vocals – which we thought were really important to replicate.”

Watch the cover below:

The band also performed their Hottest 100-charting 2022 single ‘Teddy’ as their original song for the segment. Watch that performance below:

The performance coincided with the band announcing both their new EP ‘Midnight Driving’ and an expansion of their national tour in support of it this coming March. The six-track EP follows on from 2021’s ‘Club Echo’, and includes the three singles released since then: ‘Exit Sign’, ‘Teddy’ and ‘Hey, Diego!’ The title track is set for release later this month on February 17, ahead of the EP’s release on March 2 via Chugg Music.

In addition, the band have announced several new dates on their ‘Midnight Driving’ Australian tour throughout March with Noah Dillon and Hallie – fresh from their announcement on this year’s Groovin The Moo line-up. Having sold out several previously-announced dates, the additional shows in Melbourne and Sydney are on sale now. All ticketing information is available via Teenage Dads’ website. A full list of tour dates are available below.

The Buggles – the English duo of Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes – originally released ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’ in June of 1979. It topped the charts in 10 countries, including Australia, and was notably the first ever music video that aired on MTV upon its initial launch in 1981.

Recently, the duo announced their first full-scale reunion since their 1982 dissolution, joining Seal on his 30th anniversary North American tour – marking the first time the band have ever toured. Horn has worked with Seal for much of his career as a producer, including working on hits such as ‘Kiss From a Rose’ and ‘Crazy’.

Teenage Dads’ ‘Midnight Driving’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo (early show, all-ages)

Saturday 4 – Brisbane, The Zoo (late show, 18+) [SOLD OUT]

Friday 10 – Melbourne, Prince Bandroom (18+)

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (early show, under-18s)*

Saturday 11 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel (late show, 18+) [SOLD OUT]

Saturday 18 – Sydney, Metro Theatre (all-ages) [SOLD OUT]

Sunday 19 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (18+)*



* – new show