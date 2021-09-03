Teenage Dads drop ‘Cheerleader’ video, set release for ‘Club Echo’ EP

Melbourne indie-pop outfit Teenage Dads have shared a film clip for their latest single, ‘Cheerleader’, alongside the news of a new EP titled ‘Club Echo’.

An ode to looking at the brightside during lockdowns, the clip – directed by Sydney filmmaker Gabe Hanvey – was filmed between each of the band members’ own houses, matching the track’s quirky edge with shots of the boys trying to make the most of their isolation.

Take a look at the ‘Cheerleader’ video below:

In a press release, drummer Vincent Kinna spoke on the concept behind the ‘Cheerleader’ video, explaining that the band wanted to flip the script on what themes they’d explored in the track itself. He said: “The themes in ‘Cheerleader’ are about indecisiveness and regret, so for this video, our director Gabe Hanvey based it around the idea of ‘seizing the day’.

“The thought of making the most of it, even if you’re stuck in your home with nowhere to go, resulted in a joyful video packed with insights into the band’s bright and cheerful personalities. It’s as if you came out on the other side of these regretful times and decided to take action having learnt from them. Go ride your Heelies, go jump on your bed, go eat a burger for breakfast!”

First released as a single back in July, ’Cheerleader’ will appear on Teenage Dads’ forthcoming EP ‘Club Echo’, set for release on November 5 via Chugg Music. It’ll also feature last year’s single ‘Thank You For The Honey, Honey’, as well as four entirely new songs, plus alternative versions of ‘Cheerleader’ and the as-yet-unreleased ‘Piano Girl’.

On the eight-track release, frontman Jordan Finlay said: “This EP looks at our lives from the last five years but from our current perspective. It looks at the concept of change and how life continues to move in spite of everything that may be going on in your life: the friendships, the obstacles you face and next chapters.

“What’s happened has happened, and whether it was how you intended or you’re stuck living with regret is not up to you. It’s bittersweet, a reminder of the good times but also a reminder that they’re gone and you can’t go back. It’s like you’re looking at these moments ‘through a window’, like a party you weren’t invited to.”

The band are set to launch ‘Club Echo’ live with a nine-date run of headline shows, kicking off in Melbourne on Sunday October 3. Full info and tickets for all dates are available from the band’s website.