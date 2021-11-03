Teenage Dads drop new single ‘Piano Girl’, outline 2022 Australian tour dates

Melbourne outfit Teenage Dads have shared the latest preview of their forthcoming ‘Club Echo’ EP, a jaunty surf-rock bop titled ‘Piano Girl’.

The new track stands out with grimy, retro-styled guitars and a soaring hook reminiscent of 2000s alt-rock outfits like The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and The Strokes.

A music video for ‘Piano Girl’ is set to premiere at 7pm tonight via the band’s YouTube channel. In the meantime, have a listen to the song below:

Advertisement

A bio for ‘Club Echo’ points out that ‘Piano Girl’ was the first song guitarist Connor McLaughlin wrote for the EP, initially minting it in demo form as grungier pop-rock cut. A studio-recorded iteration of that version appears as a bonus track on the EP.

Also featured on the record – due out this Friday (November 5) via Chugg Music – is previous single ‘Cheerleader’, which the band released in July and followed up with a music video in September.

In a press release, frontman Jordan Finlay said: “This EP looks at our lives from the last five years but from our current perspective. It looks at the concept of change and how life continues to move in spite of everything that may be going on in your life: the friendships, the obstacles you face and next chapters.

“What’s happened has happened, and whether it was how you intended or you’re stuck living with regret is not up to you. It’s bittersweet, a reminder of the good times but also a reminder that they’re gone and you can’t go back. It’s like you’re looking at these moments ‘through a window’, like a party you weren’t invited to.”

Also shared today were the details for Teenage Dads’ 2022 headline tour, announced today after their last run (which was set to kick off last month) was axed due to restrictions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The tour will start in Adelaide on Friday January 7, with the band set to play the Jive Bar before rolling through stages in Newcastle, the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast. They’ll wrap up in Sydney with three shows: an 18+ gig at the Oxford Art Factory on Friday January 28, and two shows (one all-ages, and the other just for under-18s) at 107 Projects the following day.

Tickets for all shows of the run, as well as the band’s standalone launch show at Melbourne’s Howler – set to go down on Thursday November 25 – are available from Teenage Dads’ website.

The band are also slated to open for labelmates Lime Cordiale on their ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ tour, booked in to launch on Thursday April 7 with a show at the Fremantle Arts Centre.

Teenage Dad’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 7 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Sunday 16 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 21 – Gold Coast, BBQ Bazaar

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, O’Skulligans

Sunday 23 – Sunshine Coast, Solbar

Friday 28 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 29 – Sydney, 107 Projects