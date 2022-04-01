Teenage Dads get melancholic on shimmery new single ‘Exit Sign’

Teenage Dads have shared their first new tune for 2022: a pensive, yet lively new single titled ‘Exit Sign’.

It’s a quintessential addition to the Melbourne indie-pop troupe’s catalogue, blending bright, jangly lead guitars and clicky drums with heartfelt, warmly sung vocal runs and a soulful, buzzing bassline. Thematically, the band explained in a press release that ‘Exit Sign’ is “a song about relationships breaking down”, loosely inspired by films like 500 Days Of Summer and Like Crazy.

They continued: “We wanted the song to be like those movies, you know. Follows along from the innocent beginnings right through to the bitter ends, realising maybe you weren’t meant to work things out, and that maybe it’s good that you’ve both moved on.”

Have a listen to ‘Exit Sign’ below:

‘Exit Sign’ comes hot on the heels of Teenage Dads’ ‘Club Echo’ EP – itself the follow-up to their debut album, 2018’s ‘Potpourri Lake’ – which landed last November via Chugg Music. The new song builds on that EP’s thematic slant, which frontman Jordan Finlay told NME was largely “based around things like newfound loves and lost loves”.

Expounding on such themes, Finlay said: “It’s all about nostalgia, when you’re kind of looking back on those moments and those feelings through a glass window. It’s like this exclusive club where it’s not like you’re not invited, but you can’t get in, y’know? You’re tapping on that window and looking inside as a humble observer.”

Fans will be able to hear ‘Exit Sign’ live later this month, when Teenage Dads join Lime Cordiale on their long-delayed ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ tour. The run will hit stages in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, with full details on – and tickets for – the shows available via Lime Cordiale’s website.