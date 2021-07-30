Teenage Dads share summery new single ‘Cheerleader’

Melbourne indie-pop outfit Teenage Dads have shared a new single titled ‘Cheerleader’ ahead of their east coast headline tour later this year.

Marking their first slice of new material for 2021, ‘Cheerleader’ shines with jangly strummed guitars reminiscent of Vampire Weekend’s early work, a bold and radiant bassline, and textured vocals muddied ever-so-slightly to give the track a wistful, nostalgic feel.

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘Cheerleader’, wherein the band spend three minutes chasing themselves next to a beach, below:

In a statement released today (July 30), Teenage Dads frontman Jordan Finlay said ‘Cheerleader’ was about “indecisiveness leading to missed opportunities and regret”, inspired by a period Finlay went through in which he was unable to make any significant progress in his ambitions.

“I wrote this last year feeling like I had spent much of my time not working hard enough to put myself out there and constantly feeling as though nothing was getting done,” he said. “I was in a rut, felt like my life was moving on without me and all that remained were precious memories to keep me motivated for whatever came next.”

The visualiser for ‘Cheerleader’ was filmed at Fort Nepean, an 18th century fort in the Mornington Peninsula town of Portsea. Of its creation, guitarist Connor McLaughlin said: “We were strapped for ideas, so we headed to a random location to see what we came up with.

“This is what emerged from thin air. There was a great debate on running clockwise or anticlockwise, but the right decision was made in the end.”

Teenage Dads will take ‘Cheerleader’ to the stage later this year, kicking off a run of headline shows in Adelaide on Saturday September 4. They’ll play a hometown show in Melbourne later that month, before rolling through Newcastle, Maroochydore, Brisbane and the Gold Coast in the first week of November.

Tickets for all six shows are on sale now from the band’s website, with a press releasing noting that more shows are set to be announced in the coming weeks.