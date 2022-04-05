Listen to Teenage Fanclub’s new song ‘I Left A Light On’

Teenage Fanclub have shared a new single, ‘I Left A Light On’, which they say is the first indication that a new album may be on the way.
The new song is a slow-burning, piano-led ballad with soaring strings, written by the band’s Norman Blake while they were mixing their latest album, 2021’s ‘Endless Arcade’. It was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and arrives alongside a video that shows the band performing it there.
“As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album,” comments Blake. “This song is the first signpost towards that.” Watch the video for ‘I Left A Light On’ below:
‘Endless Arcade’, Teenage Fanclub’s 11th studio album, arrived back in April of last year following singles ‘Home’, ‘I’m More Inclined’ and ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’.
The album, which followed 2016’s ‘Here’, marked their first record following the departure of co-founder Gerard Love in 2018, after nearly three decades with the band. It also marked their first with former Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci member Euros Childs onboard.
Teenage Fanclub will kick off a run of UK and European tour dates tomorrow night (April 6) with a show at SWG3 in Glasgow. See dates and venues for those below, and head here for tickets.
Teenage Fanclub’s 2022 tour dates are:
APRIL
Wednesday 6 – Glasgow, SWG3
Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill
Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s
Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City
Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute
Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront
Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia
Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk
Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Tuesday 19 – London, Union Chapel
Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall
Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy
Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik
Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan
Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset
Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust Apr
Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater
Friday 29 – Dusseldort, Zakk
MAY
Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom
Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache
Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Épicerie Moderne
Thursday 5 – Nantes, La Barakason
Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106
Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaîté Lyrique
Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar
Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling