Teenage Joans announce debut EP, share sweet new track ‘Ice Cream’

2020’s triple j Unearthed High winners Teenage Joans will release their debut EP, ‘Taste Of Me’, on May 28.

To celebrate the announcement, the duo have today (March 26) shared their latest single, ‘Ice Cream’.

The sweet new track is the fourth official release of the band’s career and their second of 2021. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

“‘Ice Cream’ is about feeling like your best just isn’t good enough,” the band said of their new track in a press release.

“Sometimes in life, it feels like you’re trying so much harder than the people around you, but you’re still falling behind (like getting a head start in the race of life, but still placing last).

“We wanted people screaming along to wanting to feel better, like a toddler screams about wanting their ice cream.

“One of our favourite things to do in our songs is juxtaposing serious topics using childlike metaphors to get the point across in a different way”.

Next month, Teenage Joans are supporting The Chats on their east coast tour. The bands will play shows in major and regional cities throughout April, with tickets on sale now.

Advertisement

A press release teases that Teenage Joans are set to announce more show dates in the coming weeks. The duo will join forces with Bugs for a tour in May.