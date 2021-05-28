Teenage Joans announce headline tour, drop debut EP ‘Taste Of Me’

Teenage Joans have announced details around their debut national headline tour, alongside the release of their debut EP ‘Taste Of Me’.

The band, consisting of members Tahlia and Cahli, will be playing dates in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne and their hometown of Adelaide throughout July and August.

This is just one of many tours Teenage Joans will embark on in recent months. Last month they supported The Chats, they’re supporting BUGS on their tour which kicks off today, and they’ll be supporting Amy Shark on her tour from next month.

Advertisement

As for the EP, it’s five tracks long and features previously released singles ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Something About Being Sixteen’. Today also marks the release of another new single from the band, ‘Wine’.

Listen to the ‘Taste Of Me’ EP below.

“This EP is super special to us, it’s like our little baby!” Tahlia said of the release in a press statement.

“We’ve been sitting on these songs for so long and have worked so hard during our practices and live performances to get them where they are now. A few of the songs are some of the first songs we ever wrote together and we are so excited for them to be out in the world!”

Tickets for Teenage Joans’ headline tour are on sale now.

Teenage Joans’ 2021 national headline tour dates are:

Advertisement

JULY

Saturday 17 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Thursday 22 – Newcastle, Cambridge Warehouse

Saturday 24 – Sydney, Crowbar

Sunday 25 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 30 – Melbourne, The Tote

AUGUST

Saturday 7 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory