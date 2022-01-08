Teenage Joans’ Cahli Blakers shares acoustic solo track ‘999 555’

Teenage Joans’ vocalist/guitarist Cahli Blakers has shared a cruisy acoustic number titled ‘999 555’, her first solo track in three years.

Blakers uploaded the song to her personal YouTube channel on Tuesday (January 4), noting that she hadn’t been as active with her solo project since Teenage Joans’ mainstream breakthrough because “I don’t really have enough money to record things / enough songs to put out”.

She went on to say that ‘999 555’ took her seven months to write, having started it in June of 2021. It’s an emotive, ballad-esque love song, wherein Blakers sings: “She’s on my brain like a tumour / And it’s a catch twenty two ‘cause it’ll kill me to let grow / And kill me to get rid of.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘999 555’ below:

In the description for the track’s video, Blakers wrote that ‘999 555’ is “a song about life changing all at once. Getting heartbroken over and over. Always falling for girls who are prettier. Realising being a rockstar isn’t what [you] think it is. Changing your room hoping she’ll come over, then wishing you never met her ’cause you let her ruin your whole life. Love tasting like blood. And not getting through June.”

The track comes just over a week before Teenage Joans embark on their rescheduled ‘Taste Of Me’ tour across the Australian east coast. The run will kick off in Brisbane next Friday (January 14), before rolling through Sydney on Friday February 18 and Melbourne on Saturday March 5.

The band – who recently took home a record-breaking seven wins at the 2021 South Australian Music Awards – are also set to perform at Brisbane’s inaugural Bin Night festival, spearheaded by The Chats‘ Bargain Bin Records. They’ll this year’s UNIFY Gathering alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Short Stack and WAAX.

Advertisement

The trailblazing duo dropped their ‘Taste Of Me’ EP back in May 2021. It featured singles ‘Something About Being Sixteen’, ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Wine’.