Teenage Joans score record-breaking seven wins at 2021 South Australian Music Awards

The winners of this year’s South Australian Music Awards (aka the SAM Awards) have been crowned.

Pop-punk duo Teenage Joans lead the pack with a whopping seven wins, taking home the titles for Best New Artist, Best Group, Punk, Best Song (for their breakout single ‘Something About Being Sixteen’), Best Release (for their recent debut EP, ‘Taste Of Me’) and the City Of Adelaide Exceptional Live Performance Award.

Samual Graves and Eve Burner also nabbed the award for Best Cover Art for their collaborative work on ‘Taste Of Me’, while the duo’s manager, Rachie Whitford of 27 Music, was bestowed the title of Best Manager.

Altogether, Teenage Joans broke the record for most wins at the SAM Awards by almost double. Pub-rockers West Thebarton held the distinction previously, taking home four wins in 2018.

The wins come amid an already enormous year for Teenage Joans, riding hot on the heels of their triple j Unearthed High win last September. The trailblazing duo dropped ‘Taste Of Me’ back in May, which in addition to ’Something About Being Sixteen’, featured singles ‘Ice Cream’ and ‘Wine’.

NME writer Alex Gallagher named ‘Taste Of Me’ one of the best Australian releases to land in May, describing it as “a thrilling formal introduction to their cathartic, bittersweet pop-punk.”

The pair are currently on tour with Sly Withers, supporting the Perth outfit on their national ‘Gardens’ tour. Following it, they’ll perform at the 2022 UNIFY Gathering alongside the likes of The Amity Affliction, Violent Soho, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, Short Stack and WAAX.

Other winners at this year’s SAM Awards include Motez (who took home the titles for Best Solo Artist and Electronic), Towns (Rock) and Siberian Tiger (Folk).

The full list of 2021 SAM Award winners are:

Best Studio

Chapel Lane Studios and Wundenberg’s Recording Studio (tie)

Best Studio Engineer/Producer

Kiah Gossner

Best Live Technician

Lisa Lane Collins

Best Major Festival/Event

WOMADelaide

Best Small Festival/Event

Space Jams South Coast Tour

Best Venue

Jive

Best Cover Art

Samuel Graves and Eve Burner (Teenage Joans – ‘Taste Of Me’)

Best Manager

Rachel Whitford

Best Music Video

Harry Nathan (Glowing – ‘Poppy’)

Best Song

Teenage Joans – ‘Something About Being Sixteen’

Best New Artist

Teenage Joans

Best Group

Teenage Joans

Best Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander Artist

Tilly Tjala Thomas

Best Solo Artist

Motez

Best Release

Teenage Joans – ‘Taste Of Me’

Best Music Educator

Alison Hams

Best Innovation

WOMADelaide x NSS Academy

Blues & Roots

Cal Williams Jr

Country

Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band

Electronic

Motez

Experimental

Sons Of Zöku

Folk

Siberian Tiger

Heavy

Kitchen Witch

Hip Hop

Boffa

Jazz

Chelsea Lee

Pop

G-Nat!on

Punk

Teenage Joans

Rock

Towns

Soul/Funk/R&B

Mum Thinks Blue

City Of Adelaide Exceptional Live Performance Award

Teenage Joans

Adelaide Unesco City Of Music Best International Collaboration

Lazaro Numa

Emily Burrows Award

Tilly Tjala Thomas

Rosanna And Neville Clark Award

Ryan Martin John And Aidan Cibich

Music SA Community Achievement Award

Mick Wordley