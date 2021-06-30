Teenage Joans share cinematic video for ‘Wine’, postpone EP launch tour

Teenage Joans have unveiled the music video for their latest single ‘Wine’, and confirmed their forthcoming national headline tour has been put on hold.

The video flicks between a series of settings and scenarios, said by vocalist/guitarist Cahli Blakers to represent the entirety of the band’s debut EP, ‘Taste Of Me’. The band chasing an ice-cream truck, for example, references their single ‘Ice Cream’.

“Chasing the truck was our way of showcasing the song’s meaning of trying to keep up when life moves too fast,” she explained in a press statement.

“The table scene in the beginning has an apple pie on it (‘Apple Pie’), [and] the counsellor’s office is ‘Therapist’. We played nonchalantly in the scenes, showcasing each song’s metaphor of not listening when people tell you to change.”

“Finally, the hall scene represents ‘Wine’. We played in an empty room post-party, trying to showcase the song’s meaning of when things come to a bittersweet end.”

Watch the video for ‘Wine’, directed by Jack Bielby and Thomas Schaefer, below:

‘Wine’ serves as the third single from ‘Taste Of Me’, which Teenage Joans released independently back in May. The EP also features the singles ‘Something About Being Sixteen’ and ‘Ice Cream’, and marked the duo’s first release since winning the triple j Unearthed High competition in 2020.

NME writer Alex Gallagher named ‘Taste Of Me’ one of the best Australian releases to land in May, describing it as “a thrilling formal introduction to their cathartic, bittersweet pop-punk.”

Teenage Joans were due to embark on a nine-date headline tour in support of the EP next month. However, it was announced today (June 30) that the run has been postponed due to concerns arising from the recent surge in Australian coronavirus cases.

New dates are yet to be locked in, but a representative for the band tells NME an announcement will be made soon.

Elsewhere, the band are scheduled to appear at the Gold Coast’s CRAFTED Beer & Cider Festival this September, as well as the 2021 Land Of Plenty Festival in Shepparton in October. They will also play the final three dates of Amy Shark’s ‘Cry Forever’ national tour.