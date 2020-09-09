Teenage Joans win 2020 triple j Unearthed High contest

Adelaide indie-rock duo Teenage Joans are the winners of this year’s triple j Unearthed High contest, beating out four other acts for the title.

The five finalists for the contest were announced late last month, whittled down from 1,700 music submissions. Teenage Joans were given the top spot for their March single ‘Three Leaf Clover’.

Listen to the track below:

In its announcement, triple j said ‘Three Leaf Clover’ “knocked us for six with its euphoric, guitar-driven melodies and empowered, unapologetic lyricism”. The pair were notified of their win digitally by Breakfast hosts Sally Coleman and Erica Mallett.

“You can already picture the heaving moshes at their live shows, loose road trips in the tour van and the cult fandom that’s sure to spawn stan accounts and inspire tattoos of their lyrics,” Unearthed music director Dave Ruby Howe said.

Teenage Joans will receive assistance recording, producing and mastering their next single, and be given professional industry advice and a mentoring session from one of their favourite artists.

Last month, fellow Unearthed High finalist Rudeboy E was selected as the recipient of this year’s Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative. The Larrakia hip-hop artist will receive ongoing mentorship from the Association of Artist Managers.

Previous winners of the Unearthed High contest include Arno Faraji, Kian, Gretta Ray, Japanese Wallpaper and George Alice.