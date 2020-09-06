TEES return with their first new single in two years, ‘Collide’

Sydney duo TEES have returned with their first new music in two years, sharing bubbly single ‘Collide’.

Though it arrives after some time away, the latest from collaborators Lizzy Tillman and Sean Duarte builds on and evolves the dreamy, blissed-out house music the pair showcased on 2018 EP ‘Flow’.

The first taste of a forthcoming debut album, you can stream the sprawling, seven-minute track below:

‘Collide’ is one of several tracks that will feature on Farmer & the Owl’s forthcoming compilation ‘Family Values’. It’s the latest single to be released from the compilation ahead of its full release on September 25.

Other previews of ‘Family Values’ have included Wollongong punks The Pinheads, who covering Elvis Costello’s 1978 classic ‘Pump It Up’ for their contribution. Since then, we’ve also heard a previously unreleased B-side titled ‘False God’ from Horror My Friend and Step-Panther’s first song in two years, ‘Bike Lock’.

Those will appear on the compilation alongside a slew of other artists picked from Farmer & The Owl’s roster and friends, including Hockey Dad, Bad//Dreems, Totally Unicorn, Paradise Club and Obscura Hail, among others.

Physical versions of the ‘Family Values’ compilation include a limited-edition colour splatter vinyl, of which there are only 200 copies. Pre-orders for that are available here.