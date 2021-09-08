Teether and Kuya Neil share new single ‘Addy’, announce mixtape

Melbourne-based rapper and producer duo Teether and Kuya Neil have shared ‘Addy’, the first single to be lifted from their forthcoming ‘GLYPH’ mixtape.

Above a smokey, menacing chime beat, ‘Addy’ sees verses from both Teether alongside Sydney MC Sevy. In a statement, the duo explained the song emerged from conversations with Kuya about their experience as people born of migrants.

“To observe the parallels and differences can unveil unfortunate truths and necessary comforts. It felt right to invite Sevy to join us on this song, who in addition to being one of our favourite artists, shares ancestral roots to Teether.”

‘Addy’ arrives alongside a self-made video – check that out below:

‘GLPYH’ is set to arrive on November 5 via Chapter Music. The label announced they had signed Teether and Kuya Neil last month, with the duo dropping their debut song for the label, ‘Theory’.

It will mark the duo’s second collaborative project, after they released their ‘God of Surprises’ EP back in February of this year on Teether’s own X Amount Records.

In April, Teether’s project Too Birds – alongside fellow rapper Realname and producer Mr. Society – released their second album, ‘Melbourne 2’, preceded by singles like ‘Monstera Heaven’. Teether has also released a string of singles this year, including Agung Mango collaboration ‘Osedax’, ‘Dart Thief’ and ‘Lifeblood’.

Kuya Neil, meanwhile, has released music as part of sprawling New Zealand rap ensemble Fanau Spa. He’s also collaborated with Melbourne underground acts like Papaphilia and Various Asses.