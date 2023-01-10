Teether and Kuya Neil announce upcoming mixtape ‘STRESSOR’, share first single ‘RENO’

Teether and Kuya Neil have released ‘RENO’, the first single to be lifted from the rap and producer duo’s just-announced mixtape ‘STRESSOR’.

The song sees Neil switch between bouncy trap and drumbeat production, while Teether raps acrobatically about cash, late-night food orders and “drifting like Tokyo”. Speaking of the track in a press statement, Teether – who first began his musical collaboration with Neil in 2020 – said ‘RENO’ “is both an acknowledgement of our achievements… and also an attempt to manifest access to resources that have previously been out of reach”.

The rapper elaborated: “Those who always had access experience more tangible results to their work, but us and our peers have built spaces, scenes and sounds out of very limited means. This is a celebration of that perseverance.”

Listen to Teether and Kuya Neil’s first ‘STRESSOR’ single, ‘RENO’, below.

‘RENO’ will form part of the tracklist for ‘STRESSOR’, which will mark Teether and Neil’s third collaborative project upon its release on February 3. ‘STRESSOR’ will serve as the follow-up to the duo’s 2021 mixtape ‘GLYPH’, which marked their debut full project release as new signees to the Chapter Music label, and spawned singles like the Sevy-assisted ‘Addy’ and ‘Lung’.

The latter song, along with three other from ‘GLYPH’’s 8-song tracklist, featured on the soundtrack of the 2022 Netflix series, Heartbreak High. That same year, the pair performed at a slew of events including Bigsound and VIVID Sydney, serving as support acts for the likes of Shabazz Palaces, Stas Thee Boss and RP Boo.

In May of last year, Teether released his fourth album ‘MACHONA: Afar, You Are An Animal’, which NME described as “an impeccable work of modern outsider art” in a four-star review. For his part, Neil last year released the single ‘Ngl’, which featured Sydney rapper and DJ BAYANG (tha Bushranger).