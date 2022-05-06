Listen to Teether’s new single, ‘Esuna’

Teether has shared new single ‘Esuna’, lifted from his forthcoming album ‘MACHONA: Afar, You Are An Animal’ ahead of its arrival later this month.

Described by the artist as the album’s “love song”, it’s a woozy, slow-moving cut that foregrounds Teether’s vocals with chiming keys and a relaxed beat.

“I think everyone around me has a lot of love to give, despite our art coming out quite abrasive much of the time,” Teether explained in an accompanying statement. “This song is an attempt to embrace that energy completely.”

Listen to ‘Esuna’ below:

Teether announced ‘MACHONA’ last month alongside lead single ‘One Layer’. The follow-up to his 2020 record ‘Desert Visuals’, it will arrive May 27 via X Amount Records.

‘MACHONA’ was recorded by Teether during a solitary three-month period of lockdown without any internet, and was inspired by his Tumbuka and Toccolan heritage along with the “disjointed nature of growing up in an ever-changing metropolis”.

“Where I grew up, everyone was new to the area. Being the first ones in generations to live an entire life elsewhere is a wild thing. Especially descending from a people that were an ethnic minority even back home,” he explained in a statement at the time.

“To figure out what it even means to be here, and what to do with such a responsibility is something I’m still working on. The thoughts and conclusions on this album are some of what I’ve settled on after 25 years in this particular place.”

Last year, Teether linked up with Kuya Neil for two projects – an EP titled ‘God of Surprises’ and a mixtape, ‘GLYPH’, that was released via Chapter Music.