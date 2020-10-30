Tegan And Sara share euphoric new song ‘Make You Mine This Season’

Tegan And Sara have posted their first song of 2020, ‘Make You Mine This Season’, which features on the Happiest Season original soundtrack

The film by Clea DuVall has music by Sia, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie, Brandy Clark, Carlie Hanson, Shea Diamond, and Jake Wesley Rogers and more. Listen to Tegan And Sara’s contribution below.

Happiest Season arrives on Hulu in the US on November 25, with the soundtrack (executive produced by Justin Tranter) preceding it on November 6.

Tegan And Sara released their latest album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, last year. In a four-star review, NME‘s El Hunt wrote:” The Canadian duo have dusted off demos written when they were in High School, reworking the tracks and imbuing them with huge emotional heft.

“Some will perhaps hail this record as a return to the duo’s rockier roots, though that’s not necessarily true. Over the course of two decades, it’s been impossible to pin Tegan and Sara to one specific record or sonic direction. Place their snappy 2016 release ‘Love You To Death’ next to the synth-pop curveball ‘Heartthrob’, the punchy indie of ‘The Con’ or the biting ‘If It Was You’, and you’ll see a band that loves shaking things up. Their only truly consistent quality is their ability to cut straight to the emotional core.”

Earlier this month it was announced that the Quin twins’ memoir High School will be adapted into a TV series, which will also be helmed by DuVall.