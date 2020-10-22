Tegan and Sara’s memoir, ‘High School’, to be adapted into TV series

Tegan and Sara’s 2019 memoir, High School, is being adapted into a TV series by actor and filmmaker Clea Duvall.

The memoir touches on the sister duo’s teenage life in the ’90s and finding their identity. As Deadline reports, the show is being developed for IMDB TV, a free, ad-supported streaming service.

Speaking to NME last year, the band explained the decision behind writing and publishing a book after two decades of music.

“The idea of working in a different medium just raised the stakes. It made me feel like I was like really present. Not competitive with other people but competitive with myself,” Sara said.

“I want to give myself this goal, I want to tell this story and I want to get this message across to people and can I do it within a year-and-a-half?”

Tegan added, “We didn’t want to write about the origin of our band. If we’re going to talk about the origin story of the band then we had to start in high school, our youth. We went home, spent a few months writing a pitch and then had to write a book.”

Clea Duvall is known for her acting roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep and Argo, as well as for producing Fox series Housebroken and co-writing the forthcoming film Happiest Season.

Tegan and Sara’s last album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, was released last year. This year, they released a collection of remixes based off the album.