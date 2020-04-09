Teischa releases new eight-track mixtape ‘Momentary’

Western Australian singer-songwriter Teischa has unveiled a brand-new mixtape dubbed ‘Momentary’, along with an accompanying visual that spans the album’s entire runtime.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

In a bundled press release, Teischa describes ‘Momentary’ as “a raw and real insight into my life over the last two years”.

“2019, especially, was a bit of a smack in the face. I was feeling constantly knocked down, misunderstood, lonely and lost, so I hibernated and made music while dealing with the most challenging personal situations I’ve encountered.

“Being an artist has been a really weird thing for me. Writing songs and pouring my heart into music is the most natural and therapeutic thing I do, but actually opening up and letting people in is terrifying. I’ve caught myself out saying I don’t care what people think but at the same time being completely restrained by others opinions, hiding behind a mask and remaining ‘mysterious’ to ultimately please others and to mould myself into what they want, when they want it. But I’m in a place now where I’m ready to be honest.”

Additional production on ‘Momentary’ is credited to some of Australia’s most prolific producers, including Lucianblomkamp (who has worked with 6LACK), Konstantin Kersting (Tones And I), Sam Sakr (Dua Lipa) and Carl Dimataga (Khalid).

Advertisement

Over the past few years, Teischa has played festival slots at Splendour in the Grass, Live at Leeds and Primavera Sound in Barcelona. She has also supported the likes of Everything Everything and Toro y Moi in Los Angeles.