Tekashi 6ix9ine teases new music release date: “You ready?”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has teased that his return to music will happen next week.

The controversial rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, remains under house arrest after he was released from prison last Thursday (April 2). He had previously been keeping a low profile to work on two new albums.

An Instagram story post from Wednesday (April 29) reads: “You ready? May 8th”, which suggests that fans can expect something new as soon as next week. The social media post, however, did not make it clear what exactly people should be expecting.

Advertisement

The rapper, who was incarcerated last year for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, recently embraced his reputation as a “snitch” in his first social media comments since being released from prison earlier this month.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards to citizens who “snitch” on businesses violating the city’s the stay-at-home order, Hernandez said he was “coming to the rescue”.

Hernandez was first imprisoned last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges and was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars.

However, he was labelled a “snitch” after he had his sentence cut by testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He will serve the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence at home.

Speaking to Complex, his attorney Dawn Florio said that Hernandez plans to use that time to work on new music for his label 10K Projects.

Advertisement

“Yes, he can release music,” she confirmed. “What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

The rapper has released one album so far in his career – 2018’s ‘Dummy Boy’. In a one-star review, NME said: “Hernandez’s lyrics are usually full of braggadocio and pandemonium, ready to cause mayhem with each line. On ‘Dummy Boy’, all of that is missing. Instead, 6ix9ine raps bars without substance; they’re often meaningless words strung together to fill in the silence.”