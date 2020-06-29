Tekashi 6ix9ine recent track ‘Trollz’ has landed the biggest chart fall in history for a single debuting at Number One on Billboard.

Last week, the controversial rapper’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after selling 116,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, 36 million were streams while it earned 1.2 million radio airplay audience impressions.

It marked 6ix9ine’s first Number One, and is only the 40th song ever to debut at Number One on the Hot 100 in the chart’s history. He celebrated the achievement by posting a video on Instagram which saw him popping a bottle of champagne while repeatedly claiming to be “unstoppable.”

However, according to Chart Data, this week ‘Trollz’ suffered “the biggest fall for a #1 debut in Hit 100 history,” although it is not yet known at what number the song has fallen to.

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s "TROLLZ" posts the biggest fall for a #1 debut in Hot 100 history. — chart data (@chartdata) June 29, 2020

Yesterday (June 28), 6ix9ine announced that he would be releasing a new song and music video this week.

He shared the news with his followers on Instagram, captioning a video of him speaking: “NEW MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY JULY 3RD.” In the video, he spoke about his plans for his final days of house arrest and beyond.

Meanwhile, Sia has apologised after she appeared to mistake Cardi B for Nicki Minaj on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan sent Sia a picture of Minaj, asking if she would want to collaborate with her.

Sia replied: “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

After the mix-up, fans began posting the hashtag “Siaisoverparty,” with Sia then apologising for the tweet.

“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself,” she wrote. “Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”