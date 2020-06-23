Tekashi 6ix9ine boasts he is “unstoppable” after ‘Trollz’ tops Billboard chart

Tekashi 6ix9ine has boasted that he is “unstoppable” after his track ‘Trollz‘, which features Nicki Minaj, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Debuting in the top spot, the track marks the controversial rapper’s first number one, and only the 40th song ever to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the chart’s history.

Celebrating the achievement, the rapper posted a video on Instagram which saw him popping a bottle of champagne while repeatedly claiming to be “unstoppable”.

READ MORE: The troubling rise of Tekashi 6ix9ine

Advertisement

In the clip, he also criticised Apple Music for a perceived lack of support and called out Ebro Darden – a leading DJ on Beats 1.

The bizarre outburst comes after he previously accused Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of buying the Number One spot on the Hot 100 chart, when his comeback track ‘Gooba’ failed to top the charts.

Both Billboard and Bieber went on to rubbish the claims, with Bieber writing: “60,000 units came at the end because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of the week. The rules are clear one credit card can buy max four copies. Anything over that, the entire amount gets thrown out.”

Tekashi is also set to be sued by two concert promoters for US$5.3million later this month.

Promoters Benhur Tesfalidet and Anton Alexander, the plaintiffs, are accusing 6ix9ine of fraud, breach of contract and defamation.