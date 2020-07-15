Tekashi 6ix9ine plans to release new album next month and make public appearance

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to release an album next month and plans to make a series of public appearances, his attorney has claimed.

The rapper is set to finish his prison sentence under house arrest next month, and attorney Lance Lazzaro says he’s wasting not time in moving ahead with new music.

“I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy,” Lazzaro told Complex.

Lazzaro also confirmed that public appearances will be in the offing, despite fears that his life could be threatened after after he testified during the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack who faced federal racketeering and firearms charges last year.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was subsequently given early release from jail last due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and placed under house arrest.

“It’s his intent to appear in public. He’s got a security team made up of former FBI agents and NYPD detectives, so he’s going to be well-protected when he does step out into the public eye, and he does plan on doing that,” Lazzaro said.

Last week, Lazzaro had told TMZ that the rapper planned to keep a low profile on release, saying he is “focused on work, security, and elevating his music career” and he’s “going to be consulting with his security team on every move.”

Lazzaro added that he will be on “supervised release for five years” and he’ll have to get permission “”rom the judge to leave the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.”

Earlier this month, the rapper gave fans a look behind-the-scenes at how he managed to shoot three of his recent music videos while he was under house arrest.

To celebrate his stint under house arrest coming to an end, the controversial rapper shared a video showing his fans exactly how he shot videos for the record-breaking ‘GOOBA’ and ‘TROLLZ’ with Nicki Minaj, as well as Spanish single ‘YAYA’.