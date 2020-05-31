Tekashi 6ix9ine prompts New York rappers to donate $100k to charity and says he will match it

Tekashi 6ix9ine has urged New York rappers to donate $100,000 to charity – and if they do he will match it.

It comes after children’s charity No Kid Hungry reportedly declined a $200,000 donation from the rapper earlier this month.

“We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation,” the charity’s director of strategic communications said.

Advertisement

“As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.”

Now, 6ix9ine is calling for the rest of New York’s rappers to stand up and donate to charities in their city.

“If you a rapper from New York and you ain’t got at least 100k to give back to our city for people in need you’re a bum,” he said on Instagram. “God gives you a gift it’s not just for you it’s to help others in need.”

He added: “Broke n***as gonna ignore it. ‘I didn’t see it my phone was off.'”

Last week, the rapper promised to “break the internet” with his next music video, which he says will be released imminently.

Advertisement

The recently freed rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, saw big returns on his comeback track ‘Gooba’, as the clip for the song broke YouTube’s existing record for the most views of a hip-hop video in its first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine appears to have called out Doja Cat following the release of a video which appeared to show the singer laughing at racist jokes online.

Earlier this month, Doja came under fire on Twitter after it was alleged that she had taken part in racist video chats in the past. A song Doja wrote in 2015 called ‘Dindu Nuffin’, named after a racist slur that mocks the victims of police brutality, also resurfaced.