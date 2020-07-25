Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly signs $5 million livestream deal

Tekashi 6ix9ine has signed a livestream deal worth $5 million, according to reports.

The controversial rapper, who has been under house arrest since April after being released early from prison, told TMZ that he’s signed a deal with GlobalStreamNow worth six figures for a virtual performance of his soon-to-be-released album.

The hour-long performance is set to take place on September 5 at 8pm EST and will see 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, perform 12 songs from the forthcoming record. He’ll also interact online with fans.

The location of the performance has not yet been disclosed, but 6ix9ine has said that fans can expect “lots of eye candy, dancers, a live band and colorful displays.”

According to a flyer for the event, tickets will cost $6.99 and the performance can be watched exclusively through the GlobalStreamNow app.

6ix9ine was serving a 24-month prison sentence in New York after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery.

He was set to be released in August 2020 because he had already served 13 months of his two-year sentence at the time of sentencing. However, he was released early after Judge Paul A. Engelmayer granted his motion for compassionate release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, Tekashi 6ix9ine gave fans a look behind-the-scenes at how he managed to shoot three of his recent music videos while he was under house arrest.

To celebrate his stint under house arrest coming to an end, the controversial rapper shared a video showing his fans exactly how he shot videos for the record-breaking ‘GOOBA’ and ‘TROLLZ’ with Nicki Minaj, as well as Spanish single ‘YAYA’.

Meanwhile, Tekashi 6ix9ine has teamed up with Akon to record a sequel to the Senegalese-American singer’s 2004 breakout single ‘Locked Up’.