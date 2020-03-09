Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly to be released from prison in August

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be released from prison in August 2020, according to reports.

The rapper was originally facing 37 years to life in jail for federal racketeering charges. But he had his sentence reduced to two years behind bars and five years of supervised probation when he co-operated with authorities on a case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

According to the Bureau Of Prisons Inmate Locator, the star – whose real name is Daniel Hernandez – will be released on August 2, 2020. His lawyer Lance Lazzaro also confirmed the date to Complex, while the Bureau of Prisons’ Public Affairs department told the publication: “[W]e can confirm, Inmate Hernandez has a projected release date of August 2, 2020.”

In January, Hernandez was denied permission to complete his sentence from his home. Lazzaro claimed the rapper’s life was in dance due to his co-operation as a government witness.

However, Judge Paul Engelmayer denied the rapper’s request to serve the rest of his 24 months under home confinement, ruling that his prison sentence was “necessary in this case … [to] reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Hernandez was previously a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, but said in a letter of apology written before his sentencing that he felt “relief” when he was arrested because the gang had “control of his life”.