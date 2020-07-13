Tekashi 6ix9ine says he’s “surprised” he hasn’t “died yet”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has said he’s surprised he hasn’t “died yet”, while awaiting the end of his house arrest.

The rapper faced extensive jail time for racketeering charges last year, but his sentence was dramatically cut after he testified during the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack who faced federal racketeering and firearms charges at the time.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was subsequently given early release from jail last due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and placed under house arrest.

Advertisement

But as he awaits full freedom next month, he’s aware of the potential danger that awaits him upon release.

“I’m surprised I didn’t die yet”, he wrote on Instagram.

“But it’s not so bad being dead the way ya support the artist after they die.”

On Sunday, 6ix9ine’s attorney Lance Lazzaro said he planned to keep a low profile on release, telling TMZ he is “focused on work, security, and elevating his music career” and he’s “going to be consulting with his security team on every move.”

Lazzaro added that he will be on “supervised release for five years” and he’ll have to get permission “from the judge to leave the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the rapper gave fans a look behind-the-scenes at how he managed to shoot three of his recent music videos while he was under house arrest.

To celebrate his stint under house arrest coming to an end, the controversial rapper shared a video showing his fans exactly how he shot videos for the record-breaking ‘GOOBA’ and ‘TROLLZ’ with Nicki Minaj, as well as Spanish single ‘YAYA’.